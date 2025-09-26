Merit Medical Systems, Inc (MMSI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Merit Medical Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI) is above average at 40.67x. The 36-month beta value for MMSI is also noteworthy at 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MMSI is 57.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.57% of that float. The average trading volume of MMSI on September 26, 2025 was 663.13K shares.

MMSI stock’s latest price update

Merit Medical Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MMSI)’s stock price has plunge by -3.64%relation to previous closing price of $83.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that Expanded indication provides patients with knee osteoarthritis the benefits of Embosphere’s consistent, predictable, and effective clinical results. Expanded indication provides patients with knee osteoarthritis the benefits of Embosphere’s consistent, predictable, and effective clinical results.

MMSI’s Market Performance

MMSI’s stock has fallen by -4.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.11% and a quarterly drop of -13.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Merit Medical Systems, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.05% for MMSI stock, with a simple moving average of -16.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MMSI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MMSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $120 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMSI reach a price target of $120, previously predicting the price at $103. The rating they have provided for MMSI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

CL King gave a rating of “Buy” to MMSI, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

MMSI Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMSI fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.07. In addition, Merit Medical Systems, Inc saw -19.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMSI starting from Ward Lynne N., who sold 3,000 shares at the price of $88.56 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Ward Lynne N. now owns 12,809 shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc, valued at $265,680 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Merit Medical Systems, Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.60%, with 4.81% for asset returns.

Based on Merit Medical Systems, Inc (MMSI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $297.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Merit Medical Systems, Inc (MMSI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.