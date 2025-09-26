Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) has seen a -5.14% decrease in the past week, with a 8.12% gain in the past month, and a 42.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for MRCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.87% for MRCY stock, with a simple moving average of 45.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MRCY is 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MRCY is 58.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MRCY on September 26, 2025 was 707.63K shares.

MRCY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) has plunged by -1.53% when compared to previous closing price of $74.27, but the company has seen a -5.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a global technology company that delivers mission-critical processing to the edge, today announced it received a $12.3 million development contract from a defense prime contractor to develop an avionics subsystem for a new U.S. military aircraft.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRCY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for MRCY by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for MRCY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $80 based on the research report published on August 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRCY reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for MRCY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MRCY, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

MRCY Trading at 14.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares surge +7.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRCY fell by -5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.79. In addition, Mercury Systems Inc saw 102.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRCY starting from Munro Douglas, who sold 67 shares at the price of $73.40 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Munro Douglas now owns 16,007 shares of Mercury Systems Inc, valued at $4,918 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mercury Systems Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -2.57%, with -1.44% for asset returns.

Based on Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.59.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$19.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.35for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.