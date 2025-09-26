Mckesson Corporation (MCK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK)’s stock price has decreased by -3.16% compared to its previous closing price of $760.58. However, the company has seen a 6.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching McKesson (MCK) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mckesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is above average at 29.39x. The 36-month beta value for MCK is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MCK is 124.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume of MCK on September 26, 2025 was 770.73K shares.

MCK’s Market Performance

MCK’s stock has seen a 6.72% increase for the week, with a 8.23% rise in the past month and a 2.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Mckesson Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.61% for MCK stock, with a simple moving average of 10.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCK stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MCK by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MCK in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $630 based on the research report published on December 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCK reach a price target of $688, previously predicting the price at $531. The rating they have provided for MCK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 07th, 2024.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to MCK, setting the target price at $665 in the report published on September 05th of the previous year.

MCK Trading at 5.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCK rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $704.07. In addition, Mckesson Corporation saw 45.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCK starting from TYLER BRIAN S., who sold 11,930 shares at the price of $705.63 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, TYLER BRIAN S. now owns 4,012 shares of Mckesson Corporation, valued at $8,418,166 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mckesson Corporation stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.24%.

Based on Mckesson Corporation (MCK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In summary, Mckesson Corporation (MCK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.