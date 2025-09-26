McEwen Inc (MUX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of McEwen Inc (MUX) has seen a 7.93% increase in the past week, with a 32.08% gain in the past month, and a 51.23% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for MUX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.23% for MUX stock, with a simple moving average of 60.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MUX is 45.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.59% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of MUX was 1.19M shares.

MUX stock’s latest price update

McEwen Inc (NYSE: MUX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.17% in relation to its previous close of $14.53. However, the company has experienced a 7.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that SAN JUAN, Argentina and TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and McEwen Copper Inc., a subsidiary of McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), have signed a collaboration agreement to support aligning the Los Azules copper project with IFC’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards for potential future debt and equity financing, an important milestone in McEwen Copper’s broader financing strategy for the project.

Analysts’ Opinion of MUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MUX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MUX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MUX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on September 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MUX reach a price target of $4.20. The rating they have provided for MUX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to MUX, setting the target price at $1.30 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

MUX Trading at 23.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +33.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUX rose by +7.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.71. In addition, McEwen Inc saw 61.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MUX starting from Brissenden Richard W., who sold 11,203 shares at the price of $14.89 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Brissenden Richard W. now owns 9,405 shares of McEwen Inc, valued at $166,772 using the latest closing price.

Chan Jeffrey, the VP – Finance of McEwen Inc, sold 13,333 shares at $14.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22 ’25, which means that Chan Jeffrey is holding 2,267 shares at $198,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for McEwen Inc stands at -0.08%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%. Equity return is now at value -2.79%, with -1.96% for asset returns.

Based on McEwen Inc (MUX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $18.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, McEwen Inc (MUX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.