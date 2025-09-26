MasterBrand Inc (MBC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of MasterBrand Inc (MBC) has gone down by -4.02% for the week, with a -2.94% drop in the past month and a 18.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.55% for MBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.68% for MBC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MasterBrand Inc (NYSE: MBC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for MasterBrand Inc (NYSE: MBC) is above average at 17.91x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MBC is 130.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MBC on September 26, 2025 was 1.42M shares.

MBC stock’s latest price update

MasterBrand Inc (NYSE: MBC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.54% compared to its previous closing price of $12.96. However, the company has seen a -4.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that New waves in design spotlight personalization, textured layering and a departure from the classic all-white kitchen BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MasterBrand Cabinets released its annual trends report today, informed by hundreds of kitchen design experts across North America, highlighting the end of the all-white kitchen trend, the rise of personalization over strict style labels and the debut of the 2026 Impactful Finish of the Year, Lush Forest, featured through both Starmark and Fieldstone Cabinetry lines.

Analysts’ Opinion of MBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MBC stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for MBC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for MBC in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $13 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MBC Trading at 3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MBC fell by -4.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.11. In addition, MasterBrand Inc saw -29.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MBC starting from Crisci Robert, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $14.08 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Crisci Robert now owns 66,435 shares of MasterBrand Inc, valued at $281,600 using the latest closing price.

CHUGG JULIANA L, the Director of MasterBrand Inc, purchased 6,989 shares at $14.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24 ’25, which means that CHUGG JULIANA L is holding 33,424 shares at $99,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for MasterBrand Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 7.15%, with 3.48% for asset returns.

Based on MasterBrand Inc (MBC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $319.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MasterBrand Inc (MBC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.