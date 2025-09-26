Mastec Inc (MTZ) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, MTZ stock has gone up by 2.48%, with a monthly gain of 11.97% and a quarterly surge of 19.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for Mastec Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.31% for MTZ’s stock, with a 34.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mastec Inc (NYSE: MTZ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mastec Inc (NYSE: MTZ) is 60.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTZ is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MTZ is 60.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. On September 26, 2025, MTZ’s average trading volume was 960.75K shares.

MTZ stock’s latest price update

Mastec Inc (NYSE: MTZ)’s stock price has dropped by -0.75% in relation to previous closing price of $205.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that MTZ’s $5B Communications backlog and 42% revenue jump in Q2 2025 signal strong upside for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTZ stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MTZ by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for MTZ in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $227 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTZ reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for MTZ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 04th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to MTZ, setting the target price at $195 in the report published on August 04th of the current year.

MTZ Trading at 10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares surge +13.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTZ rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $190.48. In addition, Mastec Inc saw 63.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTZ starting from Apple Robert E, who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $200.44 back on Sep 18 ’25. After this action, Apple Robert E now owns 184,249 shares of Mastec Inc, valued at $2,004,363 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mastec Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 9.38%, with 2.98% for asset returns.

Based on Mastec Inc (MTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $950.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mastec Inc (MTZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.