Marriott International, Inc (MAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) has dropped by -0.47% compared to previous close of $262.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that Strategic Agreements Mark the Debut of Marriott’s Newest Collection Brand in Key Urban and Coastal Markets Across the U.S. BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc. and Hawkins Way Capital announce signed agreements to convert five properties to the Series by Marriott™ brand in key U.S. markets, including Miami, Santa Monica, San Francisco, Chicago, and San Diego.

Is It Worth Investing in Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott International, Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) is above average at 29.43x. The 36-month beta value for MAR is also noteworthy at 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 16 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MAR is 224.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.22% of that float. The average trading volume of MAR on September 26, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

MAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Marriott International, Inc (MAR) has seen a -1.16% decrease in the past week, with a -2.59% drop in the past month, and a -3.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for MAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.67% for MAR’s stock, with a -1.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MAR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MAR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $284 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAR reach a price target of $303. The rating they have provided for MAR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 12th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to MAR, setting the target price at $330 in the report published on February 04th of the current year.

MAR Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAR fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $265.33. In addition, Marriott International, Inc saw 7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAR starting from Menon Rajeev, who sold 2,500 shares at the price of $268.28 back on Jun 24 ’25. After this action, Menon Rajeev now owns 5,706 shares of Marriott International, Inc, valued at $670,710 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Marriott International, Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%.

Based on Marriott International, Inc (MAR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.34 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Marriott International, Inc (MAR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.