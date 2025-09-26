Make Informed Decisions with Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) Stock Updates

In the past week, VECO stock has gone up by 3.70%, with a monthly gain of 18.89% and a quarterly surge of 38.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for Veeco Instruments Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.10% for VECO’s stock, with a 28.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is above average at 29.05x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VECO is 58.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VECO on September 26, 2025 was 833.27K shares.

VECO stock’s latest price update

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO)’s stock price has increased by 0.61% compared to its previous closing price of $29.27. However, the company has seen a 3.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-06 that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Anthony Pappone – Head of Investor Relations John P. Kiernan – Senior VP & CFO William John Miller – CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Auguste Philip Richard – Northland Capital Markets, Research Division Charles Shi – Unidentified Company Mark S.

Analysts’ Opinion of VECO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VECO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VECO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VECO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on January 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VECO reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for VECO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 15th, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to VECO, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 01st of the previous year.

VECO Trading at 22.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +22.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VECO rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.27. In addition, Veeco Instruments Inc saw -7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VECO starting from Devasahayam Adrian, who sold 4,014 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Devasahayam Adrian now owns 82,120 shares of Veeco Instruments Inc, valued at $120,420 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veeco Instruments Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 7.83%, with 4.90% for asset returns.

Based on Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $105.02 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.