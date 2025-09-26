Magna International Inc (MGA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.15% compared to its previous closing price of $46.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that AURORA, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (NYSE:MGA) MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.

Is It Worth Investing in Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) Right Now?

Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.94x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for MGA is 265.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.71% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of MGA was 1.40M shares.

MGA’s Market Performance

MGA’s stock has seen a -1.63% decrease for the week, with a 0.45% rise in the past month and a 21.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for Magna International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.80% for MGA’s stock, with a 17.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGA reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for MGA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to MGA, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

MGA Trading at 4.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA fell by -1.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.19. In addition, Magna International Inc saw 10.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 10.06%, with 3.72% for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.6. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Magna International Inc (MGA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.