Locafy Limited (LCFY): A Technical Analysis

LCFY has 36-month beta value of 1.87.

The public float for LCFY is 1.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LCFY on September 26, 2025 was 2.22M shares.

LCFY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) has decreased by -31.74% when compared to last closing price of $7.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -24.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that 74 Independent State Farm Insurance agencies sign up in first eight days US$51K in MRR (around US$613K ARR) added in first sales push AI Sales team launches in U.S. with strong initial customer engagement PERTH, Australia, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) (“Locafy” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service technology company specializing in location-based digital marketing solutions, including AI-powered search engine optimization (AI SEO), today announced that LoHi Digital, a Denver-based digital marketing firm, has launched a new AI-driven marketing platform built on Locafy’s advanced technology suite, targeting U.S. Insurance brokers.

LCFY’s Market Performance

Locafy Limited (LCFY) has seen a -24.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 15.78% gain in the past month and a -39.88% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.99% for LCFY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.36% for LCFY’s stock, with a -10.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LCFY Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +21.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCFY fell by -24.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, Locafy Limited saw -18.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LCFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.6% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Locafy Limited stands at -0.65%. The total capital return value is set at -0.48%. Equity return is now at value -108.45%, with -66.55% for asset returns.

Based on Locafy Limited (LCFY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Locafy Limited (LCFY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.