Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd (LOBO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: LOBO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.17% in comparison to its previous close of $0.7, however, the company has experienced a -4.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-28 that WUXI, China, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”) today announced that it is currently in advanced negotiations with Strattners, a globally recognized financial group with historical roots tracing back to 17th-century Austria, regarding a potential equity financing facility.

Is It Worth Investing in Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: LOBO) Right Now?

LOBO has 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LOBO is 2.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOBO on September 26, 2025 was 8.89M shares.

LOBO’s Market Performance

LOBO stock saw an increase of -4.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.18% and a quarterly increase of 29.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.44% for Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd (LOBO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.05% for LOBO’s stock, with a -35.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LOBO Trading at 8.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.16%, as shares surge +28.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOBO fell by -4.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6127. In addition, Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd saw -66.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LOBO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -37.95%, with -13.70% for asset returns.

Based on Lobo Ev Technologies Ltd (LOBO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.46. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at 28.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

