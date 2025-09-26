Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) Stock Experiences -32.43% Monthly Change

The stock of Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has seen a -13.79% decrease in the past week, with a -32.43% drop in the past month, and a -52.65% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.73% for LGHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.73% for LGHL’s stock, with a -71.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) Right Now?

LGHL has 36-month beta value of 2.38.

The public float for LGHL is 0.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGHL on September 26, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

LGHL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) has dropped by -7.41% compared to previous close of $1.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-09-24 that North Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 24, 2025) – Lion One Metals Limited (TSXV: LIO) (OTCQX: LOMLF) (“Lion One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced and upsized non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $18,715,153 (the “LIFE Offering”). Pursuant to the LIFE Offering, the Company issued 58,484,853 units (the “Offered Units”) at a price of $0.32 per Offered Unit (the “Issue Price”), pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions.

LGHL Trading at -40.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.98%, as shares sank -30.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -13.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5380. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR saw -89.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGHL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

3.28% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at 4.83%. The total capital return value is set at -2.18%. Equity return is now at value -130.38%, with -49.49% for asset returns.

Based on Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -14.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$23.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73. The receivables turnover for the company is -5.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.