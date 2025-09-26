LifeMD Inc (LFMD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) has plunged by -2.81% when compared to previous closing price of $6.4, but the company has seen a -3.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in LifeMD, Inc. (“LifeMD, Inc.” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFMD) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LFMD is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LFMD is 37.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.30% of that float. The average trading volume of LFMD on September 26, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

LFMD’s Market Performance

The stock of LifeMD Inc (LFMD) has seen a -3.27% decrease in the past week, with a -4.31% drop in the past month, and a -54.06% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.29% for LFMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for LFMD’s stock, with a -18.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFMD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LFMD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LFMD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $18 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFMD reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for LFMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LFMD, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on August 23rd of the previous year.

LFMD Trading at -17.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares sank -2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFMD fell by -3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, LifeMD Inc saw 21.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFMD starting from Alvarez Nicholas P, who sold 75,000 shares at the price of $5.92 back on Sep 10 ’25. After this action, Alvarez Nicholas P now owns 605,000 shares of LifeMD Inc, valued at $443,760 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeMD Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.55%.

Based on LifeMD Inc (LFMD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.88. The debt to equity ratio resting at -12.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$6.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In summary, LifeMD Inc (LFMD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.