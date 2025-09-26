Life360 Inc (LIF) Stock Showcases 6.64% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Life360 Inc (LIF) has seen a 0.67% increase in the past week, with a 15.04% gain in the past month, and a 69.67% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for LIF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.64% for LIF’s stock, with a 79.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) is 313.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LIF is 3.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LIF is 68.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.73% of that float. On September 26, 2025, LIF’s average trading volume was 922.57K shares.

LIF stock’s latest price update

Life360 Inc (NASDAQ: LIF)’s stock price has soared by 4.32% in relation to previous closing price of $99.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Does Life360 (LIF) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LIF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LIF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on July 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LIF reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for LIF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 17th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to LIF, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

LIF Trading at 19.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +14.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIF rose by +0.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.31. In addition, Life360 Inc saw 169.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Prober Charles J., the Director of Life360 Inc, sold 7,930 shares at $100.24 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Prober Charles J. is holding 105,456 shares at $794,903 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.77% for the gross margin

The net margin for Life360 Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 7.95%, with 4.76% for asset returns.

Based on Life360 Inc (LIF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Life360 Inc (LIF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.