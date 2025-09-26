Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, LTH stock has gone down by -2.09%, with a monthly decline of -1.81% and a quarterly plunge of -7.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.50% for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for LTH’s stock, with a -3.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) Right Now?

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LTH is at 1.71. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LTH is 137.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.45% of that float. The average trading volume for LTH on September 26, 2025 was 2.55M shares.

LTH stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: LTH) has dropped by -0.68% compared to previous close of $27.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Unique solution provides schools a simple path to choose the alternative, cleaner ingredients students deserve CHANHASSEN, Minn., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With more attention than ever being placed on the ingredients in school meals, the Life Time Foundation continues its nearly-15-year-dedication to youth nutrition by supporting school food professionals in their efforts to eliminate ultra-processed foods.

Analysts’ Opinion of LTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LTH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for LTH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LTH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $45 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LTH reach a price target of $29. The rating they have provided for LTH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2024.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to LTH, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

LTH Trading at -2.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTH fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.26. In addition, Life Time Group Holdings Inc saw 11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTH starting from Partners Group Private Equity, who sold 745,707 shares at the price of $28.95 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Partners Group Private Equity now owns 3,720,500 shares of Life Time Group Holdings Inc, valued at $21,588,218 using the latest closing price.

DANHAKL JOHN G, the Director of Life Time Group Holdings Inc, sold 4,991,976 shares at $28.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’25, which means that DANHAKL JOHN G is holding 24,906,061 shares at $144,517,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Life Time Group Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 8.66%, with 3.08% for asset returns.

Based on Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.31.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $632.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Life Time Group Holdings Inc (LTH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.