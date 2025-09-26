Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.61% compared to its previous closing price of $62.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-15 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liberty Broadband Corporation (“Liberty Broadband”) (Nasdaq: LBRDA, LBRDK, LBRDP) announced that interested shareholders and analysts are invited to participate in a brief quarterly Q&A session following the completion of the prepared remarks on GCI Liberty, Inc.’s (“GCI Liberty”) (Nasdaq: GLIBA, GLIBK) second quarter earnings conference call. The conference call will be held on Thursday, August 7th at 11:15 a.m. E.T. During the call, management may discus.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Broadband Corp (NASDAQ: LBRDK) is above average at 8.34x. The 36-month beta value for LBRDK is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LBRDK is 113.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. The average trading volume of LBRDK on September 26, 2025 was 1.75M shares.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has seen a 4.64% increase in the past week, with a 2.30% rise in the past month, and a -29.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for LBRDK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.09% for LBRDK’s stock, with a -16.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at -1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.73. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corp saw -12.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from MAFFEI GREGORY B, who sold 125,000 shares at the price of $79.74 back on Dec 18 ’24. After this action, MAFFEI GREGORY B now owns 1,435,256 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp, valued at $9,967,349 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President/CEO of Liberty Broadband Corp, sold 36,733 shares at $77.47 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19 ’24, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 1,398,523 shares at $2,845,623 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRDK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Broadband Corp stands at 1.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 10.76%, with 6.66% for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.