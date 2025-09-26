Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX)’s stock price has increased by 7.75% compared to its previous closing price of $1.42. However, the company has seen a 25.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. thenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that Enhanced Brain Biodistribution of GLP-1 Drugs May Be Related to Improvements in Safety and Efficacy Kelowna, British Columbia – September 19, 2025 – TheNewswire – Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq: LEXX, LEXXW) (the “ Company ” or “ Lexaria ”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce successful results from its fluorescently tagged semaglutide (“ FTS ”) rodent biodistribution study (the “ Study ”).

Is It Worth Investing in Lexaria Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: LEXX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEXX is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LEXX is 17.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEXX on September 26, 2025 was 179.58K shares.

LEXX’s Market Performance

LEXX stock saw an increase of 25.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 64.69% and a quarterly increase of 77.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.19% for Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 33.69% for LEXX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.25% for the last 200 days.

LEXX Trading at 54.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares surge +72.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX rose by +25.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1444. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp saw -51.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from BUNKA CHRISTOPHER, who purchased 15,600 shares at the price of $0.92 back on Jul 29 ’25. After this action, BUNKA CHRISTOPHER now owns 270,012 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp, valued at $14,375 using the latest closing price.

BUNKA CHRISTOPHER, the Director of Lexaria Bioscience Corp, purchased 11,900 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30 ’25, which means that BUNKA CHRISTOPHER is holding 281,912 shares at $10,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.5% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexaria Bioscience Corp stands at -18.49%. The total capital return value is set at -2.17%. Equity return is now at value -145.34%, with -135.93% for asset returns.

Based on Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -83.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lexaria Bioscience Corp (LEXX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.