Lear Corp (LEA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.40% in relation to its previous close of $101.68. However, the company has experienced a -6.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-04 that Lear Corporation is a cyclical auto parts supplier with inconsistent stock performance and weak 10-year returns. The financials for LEA haven’t recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and the dividend has been flat for a few years. Taking in the Q3 results will hopefully give investors a better sense of the company’s direction.

Is It Worth Investing in Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lear Corp (NYSE: LEA) is above average at 11.71x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LEA is 52.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LEA on September 26, 2025 was 661.18K shares.

LEA’s Market Performance

LEA’s stock has seen a -6.60% decrease for the week, with a -8.58% drop in the past month and a 6.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for Lear Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.46% for LEA’s stock, with a 4.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LEA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $123 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEA reach a price target of $123. The rating they have provided for LEA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to LEA, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

LEA Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -8.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEA fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.18. In addition, Lear Corp saw -7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEA starting from Orsini Frank C, who sold 8,500 shares at the price of $110.62 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, Orsini Frank C now owns 14,785 shares of Lear Corp, valued at $940,262 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lear Corp stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 9.51%, with 3.13% for asset returns.

Based on Lear Corp (LEA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lear Corp (LEA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.