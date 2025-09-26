Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) is above average at 21.08x. The 36-month beta value for LW is also noteworthy at 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LW is 138.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. The average trading volume of LW on September 26, 2025 was 2.00M shares.

LW stock’s latest price update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.75% in relation to its previous close of $53.77. However, the company has experienced a -6.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that EAGLE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on November 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2025. About Lamb Weston Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For 75 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing in.

LW’s Market Performance

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has seen a -6.45% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.35% decline in the past month and a -0.68% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for LW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.88% for LW’s stock, with a -6.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $57 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to LW, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

LW Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.13. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc saw -18.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from NIBLOCK ROBERT A, who purchased 3,000 shares at the price of $60.94 back on Jan 13 ’25. After this action, NIBLOCK ROBERT A now owns 26,406 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, valued at $182,819 using the latest closing price.

BLIXT CHARLES A, the Director of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, purchased 1,200 shares at $63.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 23 ’24, which means that BLIXT CHARLES A is holding 22,982 shares at $75,901 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 20.26%, with 4.84% for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.