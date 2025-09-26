L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.85% in comparison to its previous close of $284.0, however, the company has experienced a 2.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-25 that Rising defense spending puts KTOS and LHX in focus as both enjoy significant traction in next-gen defense tech.

Is It Worth Investing in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) Right Now?

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for LHX is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LHX is 186.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume for LHX on September 26, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

LHX’s Market Performance

LHX’s stock has seen a 2.30% increase for the week, with a 4.17% rise in the past month and a 17.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for L3Harris Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.54% for LHX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $263 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LHX reach a price target of $267, previously predicting the price at $289. The rating they have provided for LHX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 08th, 2025.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to LHX, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

LHX Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $279.34. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw 21.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from KUBASIK CHRISTOPHER E, who sold 83,000 shares at the price of $279.90 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, KUBASIK CHRISTOPHER E now owns 145,578 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $23,231,700 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.90%, with 4.09% for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.63. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.