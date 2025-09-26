Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Stock Observes 38.68% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has gone up by 5.03% for the week, with a 22.49% rise in the past month and a 17.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.61% for KYMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.73% for KYMR’s stock, with a 38.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) Right Now?

KYMR has 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 6 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KYMR is 59.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KYMR on September 26, 2025 was 768.32K shares.

KYMR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) has increased by 2.35% when compared to last closing price of $52.5.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $70 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KYMR reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for KYMR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 17th, 2025.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to KYMR, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 30th of the current year.

KYMR Trading at 20.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.87% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.43. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from Jacobs Bruce N., who sold 79,220 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Jacobs Bruce N. now owns 227,409 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,961,380 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.98% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc stands at -6.16%. The total capital return value is set at -0.3%. Equity return is now at value -33.26%, with -28.15% for asset returns.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.93. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1043.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$216.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 80.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.32.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.