Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Klotho Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLTO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.58% in relation to its previous close of $0.51. However, the company has experienced a -13.27% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-08 that NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO) (“Klotho” or “the Company”), a biotechnology company advancing Klotho-based therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, announces CEO and Chairman Dr. Joseph Sinkule will attend the Inaugural Klotho Conference & Scientific Seminar.

Is It Worth Investing in Klotho Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: KLTO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KLTO is 2.45.

The public float for KLTO is 22.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KLTO on September 26, 2025 was 5.75M shares.

KLTO’s Market Performance

The stock of Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) has seen a -13.27% decrease in the past week, with a -35.24% drop in the past month, and a -57.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.38% for KLTO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.38% for KLTO stock, with a simple moving average of -16.60% for the last 200 days.

KLTO Trading at -40.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -34.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLTO fell by -13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5637. In addition, Klotho Neurosciences Inc saw -42.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KLTO

The total capital return value is set at -0.76%. Equity return is now at value -249.56%, with -160.42% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 135.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Klotho Neurosciences Inc (KLTO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.