Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK)’s stock price has plunge by -2.35%relation to previous closing price of $46.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-25 that NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600: S&P MidCap 400 constituent Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASD: IBKR) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASD: WBA) in the S&P 500, and Talen Energy Corp. (NASD: TLN) will replace Interactive Brokers Group in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, August 28. Sycamore Partners is acquiring Walgreens Boots Alliance in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) Right Now?

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNTK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KNTK is at 3.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KNTK is 40.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.03% of that float. The average trading volume for KNTK on September 26, 2025 was 1.30M shares.

KNTK’s Market Performance

KNTK stock saw an increase of 2.47% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.72% and a quarterly increase of 3.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.08% for KNTK stock, with a simple moving average of -7.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNTK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KNTK by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for KNTK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $55 based on the research report published on May 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNTK reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for KNTK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 29th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to KNTK, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

KNTK Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNTK rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.07. In addition, Kinetik Holdings Inc saw -4.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNTK starting from ISQ Global Fund II GP LLC, who sold 4,262,090 shares at the price of $44.16 back on Jun 04 ’25. After this action, ISQ Global Fund II GP LLC now owns 1 shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc, valued at $188,213,894 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinetik Holdings Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -1.08%.

Based on Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK), the company’s capital structure generated 386.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $801.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 153.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinetik Holdings Inc (KNTK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.