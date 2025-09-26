Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 54.90x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for KEYS is 170.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of KEYS was 926.84K shares.

KEYS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) has decreased by -1.19% when compared to last closing price of $174.41. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

KEYS’s Market Performance

KEYS’s stock has fallen by -2.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.83% and a quarterly rise of 4.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Keysight Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.78% for KEYS’s stock, with a 6.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEYS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KEYS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for KEYS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $175 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KEYS reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for KEYS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2024.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to KEYS, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

KEYS Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEYS fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.00. In addition, Keysight Technologies Inc saw 13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEYS starting from Estrada Ingrid A, who sold 2,000 shares at the price of $173.98 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Estrada Ingrid A now owns 106,590 shares of Keysight Technologies Inc, valued at $347,960 using the latest closing price.

POOLE LISA M., the VP and Controller of Keysight Technologies Inc, sold 142 shares at $173.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that POOLE LISA M. is holding 4,646 shares at $24,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17% for the present operating margin

0.62% for the gross margin

The net margin for Keysight Technologies Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 9.98%, with 5.45% for asset returns.

Based on Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.