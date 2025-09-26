Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for KXIN is at -0.05.

The public float for KXIN is 8.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.23% of that float. The average trading volume for KXIN on September 26, 2025 was 252.45K shares.

KXIN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) has decreased by -7.12% when compared to last closing price of $0.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that BEIJING, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaixin Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that all resolutions presented to the shareholders at its annual general meeting held on September 13, 2025 (the “Annual General Meeting”) were duly passed.

KXIN’s Market Performance

Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) has seen a -10.39% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.50% decline in the past month and a -26.60% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.71% for KXIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.03% for KXIN’s stock, with a -35.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KXIN Trading at -11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KXIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KXIN fell by -10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7421. In addition, Kaixin Holdings saw -84.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KXIN

The total capital return value is set at -1.23%. Equity return is now at value -94.86%, with -72.64% for asset returns.

Based on Kaixin Holdings (KXIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$37.63 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kaixin Holdings (KXIN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.