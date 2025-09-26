K Wave Media Ltd (KWM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

K Wave Media Ltd (NASDAQ: KWM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.78% compared to its previous closing price of $2.3. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-05 that The venture capital firm behind ‘Parasite’ and ‘Spring of Seoul’ will manage a joint fund backed by Korea’s three leading IPTV operators, aiming to finance 3–4 major films each year. The venture capital firm behind ‘Parasite’ and ‘Spring of Seoul’ will manage a joint fund backed by Korea’s three leading IPTV operators, aiming to finance 3–4 major films each year.

Is It Worth Investing in K Wave Media Ltd (NASDAQ: KWM) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.19.

The public float for KWM is 62.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KWM on September 26, 2025 was 539.28K shares.

KWM’s Market Performance

KWM’s stock has seen a 2.99% increase for the week, with a 27.51% rise in the past month and a -38.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.97% for K Wave Media Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.73% for KWM’s stock, with a -63.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KWM Trading at -16.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares surge +29.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KWM rose by +2.99%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, K Wave Media Ltd saw -78.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.39% for the present operating margin

0.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for K Wave Media Ltd stands at -26.52%. The total capital return value is set at -7.6%. Equity return is now at value -5.55%, with -3.76% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.84 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 320.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, K Wave Media Ltd (KWM) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.