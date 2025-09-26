Jowell Global Ltd (JWEL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ: JWEL)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.16% in comparison to its previous close of $1.96, however, the company has experienced a 4.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jamieson Wellness Inc. (“Jamieson Wellness” or the “Company”) (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the Company will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will host a conference call for investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter 2025 results. The call can be accessed live over the telephone by dialing 1-800-717-1738 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-646-307-1865 from international.

Is It Worth Investing in Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ: JWEL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JWEL is 0.95.

The public float for JWEL is 1.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On September 26, 2025, JWEL’s average trading volume was 42.71K shares.

JWEL’s Market Performance

JWEL’s stock has seen a 4.60% increase for the week, with a -7.69% drop in the past month and a -3.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.46% for Jowell Global Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.39% for JWEL’s stock, with a -21.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JWEL Trading at -8.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.04%, as shares sank -7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWEL rose by +4.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8254. In addition, Jowell Global Ltd saw 32.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JWEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jowell Global Ltd stands at -0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.44%. Equity return is now at value -37.82%, with -26.05% for asset returns.

Based on Jowell Global Ltd (JWEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -272.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 5.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Jowell Global Ltd (JWEL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.