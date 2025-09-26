JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JELD is 1.73. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for JELD is 83.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On September 26, 2025, JELD’s average trading volume was 1.58M shares.

JELD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) has dropped by -2.30% compared to previous close of $5.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -13.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-18 that JELD-WEN (JELD) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

JELD’s Market Performance

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) has seen a -13.58% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.90% decline in the past month and a 32.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for JELD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.80% for JELD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JELD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JELD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JELD by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for JELD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on January 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JELD reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for JELD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 15th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to JELD, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

JELD Trading at -8.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JELD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JELD fell by -13.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.05. In addition, JELD-WEN Holding Inc saw -68.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JELD starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management, who purchased 150,000 shares at the price of $4.26 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 13,250,853 shares of JELD-WEN Holding Inc, valued at $639,030 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of JELD-WEN Holding Inc, purchased 25,100 shares at $5.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24 ’25, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 13,131,300 shares at $128,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JELD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for JELD-WEN Holding Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -56.74%, with -13.03% for asset returns.

Based on JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $22.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.