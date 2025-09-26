JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) has decreased by -2.85% when compared to last closing price of $22.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-07-29 that BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner, operator, and developer of mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and reported its financial results. Additional information regarding our results of operations, properties, and tenants can be found in our Second Quarter 2025 Investor Package, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jbgsmith.com. We encourage investors.

Is It Worth Investing in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) Right Now?

JBGS has 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for JBGS is 61.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JBGS on September 26, 2025 was 1.16M shares.

JBGS’s Market Performance

The stock of JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has seen a -7.82% decrease in the past week, with a 6.48% rise in the past month, and a 27.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for JBGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for JBGS’s stock, with a 28.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBGS

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JBGS reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for JBGS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2023.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Peer Perform” to JBGS, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

JBGS Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS fell by -7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.90. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw 22.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from Regan-Levine Evan, who sold 5,714 shares at the price of $23.62 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Regan-Levine Evan now owns 0 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $134,965 using the latest closing price.

Xanders George Laucks, the Chief Investment Officer of JBG SMITH Properties, sold 4,000 shares at $23.44 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Xanders George Laucks is holding 0 shares at $93,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for JBG SMITH Properties stands at -0.3%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -9.19%, with -3.11% for asset returns.

Based on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.92. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $214.44 million with net debt to EBITDA at 17.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.