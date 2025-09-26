Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (JKHY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JKHY is 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 11 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for JKHY is 72.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JKHY on September 26, 2025 was 709.42K shares.

JKHY stock’s latest price update

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: JKHY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.01% in comparison to its previous close of $151.5, however, the company has experienced a -3.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that Jack Henry (JKHY) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

JKHY’s Market Performance

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (JKHY) has seen a -3.90% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.41% decline in the past month and a -16.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for JKHY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.15% for JKHY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKHY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKHY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for JKHY by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for JKHY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $183 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to JKHY, setting the target price at $206 in the report published on October 01st of the previous year.

JKHY Trading at -9.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKHY fell by -3.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $158.18. In addition, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc saw -15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JKHY starting from Foss David B, who sold 5,780 shares at the price of $167.28 back on Aug 04 ’25. After this action, Foss David B now owns 139,265 shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, valued at $966,878 using the latest closing price.

Swearingen Renee Ann, the Sr VP & Chief Accounting Offic of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, sold 1,010 shares at $179.10 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Swearingen Renee Ann is holding 693 shares at $180,891 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JKHY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.42% for the gross margin

The net margin for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 22.94%, with 14.95% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $801.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc (JKHY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.