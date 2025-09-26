Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (IRWD) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, IRWD stock has gone down by -13.01%, with a monthly decline of 0.00% and a quarterly surge of 63.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.98% for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.72% for IRWD’s stock, with a -20.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.30. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IRWD is 156.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of IRWD was 1.44M shares.

IRWD stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) has decreased by -7.30% when compared to last closing price of $1.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-08 that Ironwood shares jump 9.3% as second-quarter earnings and revenues top estimates. The company maintains its 2025 outlook.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Market Perform” to IRWD, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

IRWD Trading at 17.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2793. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -68.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from Gaskins Tammi L, who sold 1,316 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Aug 11 ’25. After this action, Gaskins Tammi L now owns 241,280 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $1,105 using the latest closing price.

John Minardo, the Chief Legal Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 7,754 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11 ’25, which means that John Minardo is holding 400,378 shares at $6,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.66%.

Based on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 2.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $100.24 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.