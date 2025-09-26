IQVIA Holdings Inc’s (IQV) Stock: A -5.21% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has seen a -7.10% decrease in the past week, with a -5.90% drop in the past month, and a 11.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.55% for IQV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.21% for IQV’s stock, with a -0.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) Right Now?

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59x compared to its average ratio. IQV has 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IQV is 168.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IQV on September 26, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

IQV stock’s latest price update

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.51% compared to its previous closing price of $181.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $225 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IQV reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for IQV stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 25th, 2025.

IQV Trading at -5.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.39. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc saw -26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Cherofsky Keriann, who sold 549 shares at the price of $191.53 back on Jul 23 ’25. After this action, Cherofsky Keriann now owns 2,910 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc, valued at $105,150 using the latest closing price.

Sherbet Eric, the insider of IQVIA Holdings Inc, sold 5,800 shares at $190.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23 ’25, which means that Sherbet Eric is holding 27,178 shares at $1,102,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14% for the present operating margin

0.34% for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 19.80%, with 4.50% for asset returns.

Based on IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.45 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.