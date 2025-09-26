Interdigital Inc (IDCC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ: IDCC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.05% in relation to its previous close of $346.05. However, the company has experienced a -0.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that IDCC, JPM and MSFT announced dividend hikes, giving investors income stability as Wall Street faces renewed volatility.

Is It Worth Investing in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ: IDCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ: IDCC) is 24.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IDCC is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IDCC is 25.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.59% of that float. On September 26, 2025, IDCC’s average trading volume was 306.61K shares.

IDCC’s Market Performance

IDCC’s stock has seen a -0.08% decrease for the week, with a 27.02% rise in the past month and a 49.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for Interdigital Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.12% for IDCC stock, with a simple moving average of 51.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDCC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IDCC by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for IDCC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $100 based on the research report published on May 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IDCC reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $140. The rating they have provided for IDCC stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 01st, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IDCC, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on May 10th of the previous year.

IDCC Trading at 22.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares surge +25.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDCC fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $313.48. In addition, Interdigital Inc saw 143.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDCC starting from Pankaj Rajesh, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $289.78 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Pankaj Rajesh now owns 66,122 shares of Interdigital Inc, valued at $289,780 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.6% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for Interdigital Inc stands at 0.52%. The total capital return value is set at 0.42%. Equity return is now at value 51.97%, with 25.60% for asset returns.

Based on Interdigital Inc (IDCC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $544.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Interdigital Inc (IDCC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.