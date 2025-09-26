Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INBS is 4.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INBS is 8.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.97% of that float. On September 26, 2025, INBS’s average trading volume was 208.60K shares.

INBS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) has decreased by -10.70% when compared to last closing price of $1.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-26 that The Company is initiating clinical studies to further validate Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System INBS anticipates FDA 510(k) clearance in the second half of 2026 NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today is providing an update on the timeline for anticipated FDA 510(k) clearance for the use of its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System for the opiate codeine.

INBS’s Market Performance

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has experienced a -13.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -28.11% drop in the past month, and a -25.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.79% for INBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.50% for INBS stock, with a simple moving average of -29.69% for the last 200 days.

INBS Trading at -27.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -28.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBS fell by -10.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5362. In addition, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc saw -35.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.49% for the present operating margin

0.41% for the gross margin

The net margin for Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc stands at -3.46%. The total capital return value is set at -3.67%. Equity return is now at value -186.64%, with -95.89% for asset returns.

Based on Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -34.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 988.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-9.34 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.