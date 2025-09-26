Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) has plunged by -0.66% when compared to previous closing price of $77.83, but the company has seen a -7.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INSP).

Is It Worth Investing in Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Inspire Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: INSP) is 44.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INSP is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INSP is 26.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.79% of that float. On September 26, 2025, INSP’s average trading volume was 1.08M shares.

INSP’s Market Performance

INSP stock saw a decrease of -7.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.73% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.77% for Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.86% for INSP’s stock, with a -47.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for INSP by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for INSP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $89 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSP reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for INSP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

INSP Trading at -19.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -16.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSP fell by -7.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.01. In addition, Inspire Medical Systems Inc saw -64.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSP starting from Buchholz Richard, who sold 11,000 shares at the price of $93.39 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, Buchholz Richard now owns 44,867 shares of Inspire Medical Systems Inc, valued at $1,027,290 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05% for the present operating margin

0.84% for the gross margin

The net margin for Inspire Medical Systems Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 8.07%, with 6.94% for asset returns.

Based on Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.55. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1592.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $65.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.14.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.