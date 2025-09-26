Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (INO) Stock: A -4.57% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has gone up by 3.87% for the week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month and a 13.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.28% for INO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.57% for INO’s stock, with a 20.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INO is 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for INO is 52.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INO on September 26, 2025 was 2.36M shares.

INO stock’s latest price update

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO)’s stock price has plunge by -1.68%relation to previous closing price of $2.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Several presentations to highlight key aspects of lead product candidate, INO-3107, as a potential treatment for Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis (RRP) Additional presentations focus on promise of next-generation DNA medicine technology, including the first preclinical data describing potential for DNA-encoded protein technology (DPROT) to address Hemophilia A PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases, today announced that it will present data at a number of upcoming scientific conferences, highlighting key aspects of lead product candidate INO-3107 for RRP.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for INO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for INO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $5 based on the research report published on July 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INO reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for INO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 14th, 2024.

INO Trading at 19.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -2.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -59.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-525.69% for the present operating margin

-11.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -246264.2%. The total capital return value is set at -2.62%. Equity return is now at value -140.12%, with -86.88% for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12390.5.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-103.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 618.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.22for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (INO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.