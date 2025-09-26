INmune Bio Inc (INMB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for INMB is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INMB is 18.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.60% of that float. The average trading volume for INMB on September 26, 2025 was 3.39M shares.

INMB stock’s latest price update

INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ: INMB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.10% compared to its previous closing price of $1.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-08 that INmune Bio (INMB) is technically in oversold territory now, so the heavy selling pressure might have exhausted. This along with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in raising earnings estimates could lead to a trend reversal for the stock.

INMB’s Market Performance

INmune Bio Inc (INMB) has experienced a 3.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.02% drop in the past month, and a -67.68% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.90% for INMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.24% for INMB’s stock, with a -64.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INMB stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for INMB by listing it as a “Sector Underperform”. The predicted price for INMB in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $0.60 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to INMB, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

INMB Trading at -11.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.95%, as shares sank -0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INMB rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9500. In addition, INmune Bio Inc saw -60.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INMB starting from Moss David J, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $5.29 back on Sep 30 ’24. After this action, Moss David J now owns 1,285,869 shares of INmune Bio Inc, valued at $52,868 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1124.58% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for INmune Bio Inc stands at -1110.16%. The total capital return value is set at -1.93%. Equity return is now at value -168.34%, with -123.16% for asset returns.

Based on INmune Bio Inc (INMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -71.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$42.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 420.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, INmune Bio Inc (INMB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.