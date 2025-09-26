Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (INBX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for INBX is 9.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INBX on September 26, 2025 was 125.70K shares.

INBX stock’s latest price update

Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: INBX)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.22% in comparison to its previous close of $29.7, however, the company has experienced a 19.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-13 that SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Inhibrx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX) (“Inhibrx” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Following the completion of the sale of INBRX-101 (the “101 Transaction”) by Inhibrx, Inc. (the “Former Parent”) to Sanofi S.A.

INBX’s Market Performance

INBX’s stock has risen by 19.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.88% and a quarterly rise of 115.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.87% for Inhibrx Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.37% for INBX’s stock, with a 90.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INBX Trading at 26.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.34% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INBX rose by +19.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.09. In addition, Inhibrx Biosciences Inc saw 103.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INBX starting from Kayyem Jon Faiz, who purchased 69,686 shares at the price of $14.23 back on Nov 19 ’24. After this action, Kayyem Jon Faiz now owns 51,093 shares of Inhibrx Biosciences Inc, valued at $991,416 using the latest closing price.

Kayyem Jon Faiz, the Director of Inhibrx Biosciences Inc, purchased 37,500 shares at $14.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20 ’24, which means that Kayyem Jon Faiz is holding 69,843 shares at $532,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-119.3% for the present operating margin

-0.99% for the gross margin

The net margin for Inhibrx Biosciences Inc stands at -116.92%. The total capital return value is set at -0.96%. Equity return is now at value -113.71%, with -69.58% for asset returns.

Based on Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (INBX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -18.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -28.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.7 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 201.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Inhibrx Biosciences Inc (INBX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.