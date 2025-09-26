Incyte Corp (INCY) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) is above average at 18.56x. The 36-month beta value for INCY is also noteworthy at 0.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 13 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for INCY is 192.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.51% of that float. The average trading volume of INCY on September 26, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

INCY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Incyte Corp (NASDAQ: INCY) has plunged by -2.97% when compared to previous closing price of $84.16, but the company has seen a -5.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $INCY–Incyte Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

INCY’s Market Performance

Incyte Corp (INCY) has seen a -5.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.79% decline in the past month and a 15.32% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for INCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.96% for INCY’s stock, with a 15.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INCY stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for INCY by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for INCY in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $89 based on the research report published on August 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INCY reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for INCY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 01st, 2025.

INCY Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INCY fell by -5.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.02. In addition, Incyte Corp saw 27.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Denton Sheila A., the EVP & General Counsel of Incyte Corp, sold 278 shares at $83.15 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Denton Sheila A. is holding 33,200 shares at $23,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.93% for the gross margin

The net margin for Incyte Corp stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%. Equity return is now at value 24.30%, with 16.61% for asset returns.

Based on Incyte Corp (INCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 23.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 483.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $408.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Incyte Corp (INCY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.