Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR)’s stock price has soared by 6.65% in relation to previous closing price of $30.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) Right Now?

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (AMEX: IDR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29x compared to its average ratio. IDR has 36-month beta value of 0.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IDR is 13.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDR on September 26, 2025 was 539.32K shares.

IDR’s Market Performance

IDR stock saw an increase of 11.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.65% and a quarterly increase of 143.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.17% for Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.08% for IDR’s stock, with a 100.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IDR Trading at 31.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.66% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +21.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDR rose by +11.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.03. In addition, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc saw 119.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDR starting from Swallow John, who sold 87,470 shares at the price of $30.31 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Swallow John now owns 695,778 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc, valued at $2,651,191 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Idaho Strategic Resources Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 23.79%, with 19.77% for asset returns.

Based on Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 218.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.5. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.