ICU Medical, Inc’s (ICUI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ICUI stock has gone down by -11.10%, with a monthly decline of -6.10% and a quarterly plunge of -9.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for ICU Medical, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.53% for ICUI’s stock, with a -15.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICU Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ICUI is 23.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.08% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of ICUI was 293.75K shares.

ICUI stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ICU Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI) has dropped by -6.54% compared to previous close of $126.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 10, 2025 8:30 AM EDT Company Participants Vivek Jain – CEO & Chairman of the Board Presentation Unknown Analyst Did you give me the disclosure? Did you say anything more?

Analysts’ Opinion of ICUI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICUI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ICUI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ICUI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $145 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICUI reach a price target of $197, previously predicting the price at $205. The rating they have provided for ICUI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ICUI, setting the target price at $183 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

ICUI Trading at -6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICUI fell by -11.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.29. In addition, ICU Medical, Inc saw -32.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICUI starting from Greenberg David C., who purchased 1,200 shares at the price of $126.42 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, Greenberg David C. now owns 7,960 shares of ICU Medical, Inc, valued at $151,698 using the latest closing price.

Jain Vivek, the Chairman and CEO of ICU Medical, Inc, purchased 21,929 shares at $112.84 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14 ’25, which means that Jain Vivek is holding 130,149 shares at $2,474,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for ICU Medical, Inc stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -1.78%, with -0.88% for asset returns.

Based on ICU Medical, Inc (ICUI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.66. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $42.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, ICU Medical, Inc (ICUI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.