Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR)’s stock price has dropped by -3.96% in relation to previous closing price of $17.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-08-05 that FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR), a leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment, today announced management’s participation in the following investor events taking place during the third quarter: Oppenheimer Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference August 11, 2025 Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1×1 Conference August 20, 2025 Jeff.

Is It Worth Investing in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: ICHR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ICHR is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ICHR is 33.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.79% of that float. The average trading volume for ICHR on September 26, 2025 was 890.20K shares.

ICHR’s Market Performance

ICHR stock saw a decrease of -5.77% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.07% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.99% for Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.01% for ICHR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICHR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ICHR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ICHR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $22 based on the research report published on August 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICHR reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ICHR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 05th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ICHR, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

ICHR Trading at -7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.58%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICHR fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.15. In addition, Ichor Holdings Ltd saw -37.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICHR starting from Haugen Marc, who purchased 3,000 shares at the price of $17.75 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Haugen Marc now owns 42,960 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd, valued at $53,250 using the latest closing price.

Haugen Marc, the Director of Ichor Holdings Ltd, purchased 3,000 shares at $17.64 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Haugen Marc is holding 45,960 shares at $52,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.12% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ichor Holdings Ltd stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -2.98%, with -2.14% for asset returns.

Based on Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $21.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.