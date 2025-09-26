IAC Inc (IAC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of IAC Inc (NASDAQ: IAC) has decreased by -0.64% when compared to last closing price of $34.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC ) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 9, 2025 1:50 PM EDT Company Participants Christopher Halpin – Executive VP, CFO & COO Conference Call Participants Eric Sheridan – Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division Presentation Eric Sheridan MD & US Internet Analyst Okay. I think in the interest of time, we’re going to keep moving along.

Is It Worth Investing in IAC Inc (NASDAQ: IAC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for IAC is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IAC is 68.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.85% of that float. The average trading volume for IAC on September 26, 2025 was 1.20M shares.

IAC’s Market Performance

The stock of IAC Inc (IAC) has seen a -9.47% decrease in the past week, with a -4.36% drop in the past month, and a -6.78% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for IAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.03% for IAC’s stock, with a -6.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IAC by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for IAC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAC reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for IAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 10th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to IAC, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

IAC Trading at -6.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAC fell by -9.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.22. In addition, IAC Inc saw -22.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for IAC Inc stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -8.49%, with -5.28% for asset returns.

Based on IAC Inc (IAC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IAC Inc (IAC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.