Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX: HUSA)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.58% in comparison to its previous close of $6.98, however, the company has experienced a 9.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that HOUSTON, TX, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE American: HUSA) (“HUSA” or the “Company”) and Abundia Global Impact Group (“AGIG”), today announced that production from the State Finkle Unit wells has commenced, with first revenue received.

Is It Worth Investing in Houston American Energy Corp (AMEX: HUSA) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HUSA is 2.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.24% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of HUSA was 218.69K shares.

HUSA’s Market Performance

HUSA’s stock has seen a 9.71% increase for the week, with a -15.73% drop in the past month and a -39.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for Houston American Energy Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.43% for HUSA’s stock, with a -28.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUSA

C.K. Cooper, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUSA reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for HUSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 04th, 2012.

HUSA Trading at -17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUSA rose by +12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, Houston American Energy Corp saw -29.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HUSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.19% for the present operating margin

-0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for Houston American Energy Corp stands at -21.47%. The total capital return value is set at -1.33%. Equity return is now at value -119.12%, with -114.46% for asset returns.

Based on Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -151.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.98 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 481.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.