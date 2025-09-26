Highwoods Properties, Inc’s (HIW) Stock: A -2.14% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) has gone down by -3.51% for the week, with a 3.60% rise in the past month and a -0.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for HIW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.14% for HIW’s stock, with a 4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) Right Now?

Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HIW is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HIW is 106.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HIW on September 26, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

HIW stock’s latest price update

Highwoods Properties, Inc (NYSE: HIW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.89%relation to previous closing price of $31.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.51% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that ________________________________________ Conference Call Wednesday, October 29 th, at 11:00 A.M. _________________________________________ RALEIGH, N.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $32 based on the research report published on July 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to HIW, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on January 30th of the previous year.

HIW Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.72. In addition, Highwoods Properties, Inc saw -7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Hartzell David John, who sold 4,300 shares at the price of $32.10 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Hartzell David John now owns 27,489 shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc, valued at $138,030 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Highwoods Properties, Inc stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 5.39%, with 2.14% for asset returns.

Based on Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.41. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $474.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.17. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.2. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Highwoods Properties, Inc (HIW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.