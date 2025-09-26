Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) has plunged by -2.40% when compared to previous closing price of $1.25, but the company has seen a -5.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-15 that CARY, N.C., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX) (“Heron” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has adopted a Section 382 rights plan (the “Rights Plan”) designed to protect the availability and significant potential value of the Company’s net operating loss carryforwards (“NOLs”) and other tax attributes, which may be used to offset future taxable income. The Board unanimously approved the adoption of the Rights Plan.

Is It Worth Investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: HRTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HRTX is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HRTX is 181.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.16% of that float. The average trading volume for HRTX on September 26, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

HRTX’s Market Performance

HRTX stock saw a decrease of -5.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.48% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.87% for HRTX’s stock, with a -33.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HRTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HRTX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HRTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HRTX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on June 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rodman & Renshaw, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HRTX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for HRTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 13th, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to HRTX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on March 13th of the previous year.

HRTX Trading at -17.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -10.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRTX fell by -5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2825. In addition, Heron Therapeutics Inc saw -38.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRTX starting from Rubric Capital Management LP, who purchased 2,387,225 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Aug 08 ’25. After this action, Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 29,100,728 shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,580,838 using the latest closing price.

Morgan Adam, the Director of Heron Therapeutics Inc, purchased 1,766,546 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08 ’25, which means that Morgan Adam is holding 8,753,290 shares at $2,649,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.75% for the gross margin

The net margin for Heron Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at -0.05%.

Based on Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 23.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.