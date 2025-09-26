Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.57x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HTGC is 178.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.74% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of HTGC was 989.94K shares.

HTGC stock’s latest price update

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.17%relation to previous closing price of $18.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.29% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock’s price.

HTGC’s Market Performance

Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) has experienced a -1.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.09% drop in the past month, and a 5.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for HTGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for HTGC’s stock, with a 0.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTGC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for HTGC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for HTGC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $21.50 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTGC reach a price target of $17.50, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for HTGC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 16th, 2024.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to HTGC, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on August 30th of the previous year.

HTGC Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -1.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTGC fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.29. In addition, Hercules Capital Inc saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTGC starting from Follmann Christian, who purchased 395 shares at the price of $17.83 back on Jun 05 ’25. After this action, Follmann Christian now owns 121,212 shares of Hercules Capital Inc, valued at $7,043 using the latest closing price.

Follmann Christian, the Chief Operating Officer of Hercules Capital Inc, sold 395 shares at $17.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05 ’25, which means that Follmann Christian is holding 120,556 shares at $7,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.63% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hercules Capital Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%.

Based on Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $263.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.