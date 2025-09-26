Herbalife Ltd (HLF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF)’s stock price has plunge by -2.56%relation to previous closing price of $8.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, today announced the renewal of its partnership with elite endurance athlete Heather Jackson as her official nutrition sponsor. The extended agreement reflects the strength of the nearly 15-year relationship and Herbalife’s ongoing commitment to fueling athletes who demonstrate resilience and longevity. Jackson, a six-time IRONMAN champion and versatile competitor, has built a remarkable caree.

Is It Worth Investing in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Herbalife Ltd (NYSE: HLF) is 2.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HLF is 0.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HLF is 100.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.66% of that float. On September 26, 2025, HLF’s average trading volume was 1.81M shares.

HLF’s Market Performance

The stock of Herbalife Ltd (HLF) has seen a -5.71% decrease in the past week, with a -5.20% drop in the past month, and a 4.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for HLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.05% for HLF stock, with a simple moving average of 10.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLF stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for HLF by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HLF in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $14 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLF reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for HLF stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLF, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

HLF Trading at -7.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLF fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.41. In addition, Herbalife Ltd saw 15.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Mendoza Juan Miguel, the Director of Herbalife Ltd, purchased 3,143 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05 ’25, which means that Mendoza Juan Miguel is holding 170,000 shares at $23,572 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Herbalife Ltd stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.3%.

Based on Herbalife Ltd (HLF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $509.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 51.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Herbalife Ltd (HLF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.