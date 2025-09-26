Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.31% in relation to its previous close of $22.2. However, the company has experienced a 3.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MBX Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: MBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders, today announced that it will provide topline results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of potential once-weekly canvuparatide for patients with chronic hypoparathyroidism (HP) and host an investor webcast on Monday, September 22.

Is It Worth Investing in Helmerich & Payne, Inc (NYSE: HP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HP is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 2 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HP is 95.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HP on September 26, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

HP’s Market Performance

HP stock saw an increase of 3.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.62% and a quarterly increase of 41.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.64% for HP’s stock, with a -3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HP by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for HP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $25 based on the research report published on September 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HP reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for HP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 19th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HP, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 19th of the current year.

HP Trading at 17.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +10.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.94. In addition, Helmerich & Payne, Inc saw -33.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from Momper Sara Marie, who sold 6,700 shares at the price of $17.83 back on Aug 18 ’25. After this action, Momper Sara Marie now owns 21,908 shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc, valued at $119,461 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne, Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -1.19%, with -0.59% for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 73.59. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $907.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (HP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.