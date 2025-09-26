Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO) has plunged by -2.37% when compared to previous closing price of $7.58, but the company has seen a -3.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO ) Q2 2025 Earnings Call September 9, 2025 8:00 AM EDT Company Participants Ashley Jing – Head of Investor Relations Sichuan Zhang – COO & Director Cathy Peng – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Chong – Jefferies LLC, Research Division Leo Chiang – Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division Yicheng Yuan – UBS Investment Bank, Research Division Xueqing Zhang – China International Capital Corporation Limited, Research Division Presentation Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Hello Group, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded today.

Is It Worth Investing in Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: MOMO) is above average at 11.26x. The 36-month beta value for MOMO is also noteworthy at 0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MOMO is 119.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of MOMO on September 26, 2025 was 956.57K shares.

MOMO’s Market Performance

MOMO stock saw a decrease of -3.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.63% and a quarterly a decrease of -15.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.40% for MOMO stock, with a simple moving average of 3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOMO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MOMO reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for MOMO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to MOMO, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

MOMO Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOMO fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.82. In addition, Hello Group Inc ADR saw 20.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hello Group Inc ADR stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 7.65%, with 5.03% for asset returns.

Based on Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.59 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Hello Group Inc ADR (MOMO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.